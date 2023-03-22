Police warn Vanuatu public against inappropriate social media use

The Police Force made the call after several posts on Facebook created fear.

There were two incidents which involved a post that went viral on Facebook for the past few days.

One post related to a vehicle with its registration number plate.

Police said an investigation has confirmed that claims the vehicle was being driven around Port Vila and involved in illegal activities that might cause harm to the life of girls and women were false.

Police said the Facebook post caused fear amongst women and girls and also damaged the reputation of the vehicle and its owner.

The second incident was a post about a pregnant lady who was allegedly assaulted by a group of young boys at Bladinier Estate.

Police said there was no official complaint and the post has been on social media for two days now.

Police have also confirmed that the information is false.

Police have appealed to chiefs and community leaders to work together and report any incident that happens within the communities.

They said anyone suspecting a group or individual involved in any illegal activity must file a report at the police rather than posting on Facebook.

