Political impasse emerges in Vanuatu's parliament

The house has 52 seats so 27 MPs is the minimum support a prime minister needs to hold onto power.

However, one seat is currently vacant and there is an MP currently overseas seeking medical treatment.

As of today the government led by Ishmael Kalsakau has the support of only 26 MPs and the opposition led by Bob Loughman only have 24.

Intense lobbying will be taking place right up until parliament sits on Wednesday next week at 2pm local time.

An attempt by the opposition to move the motion on Thursday morning was boycotted by government.

RNZ Pacific's Vanuatu correspondent Hilaire Bule spoke with the deputy prime minister Matai Seremaiah shortly after that sitting.