Poor record keeping systems emerge from Malekula visit

“For farmers it’s very challenging, the women are earning good income between 1,500 VT to 80, 000 VT from selling vegetables but there are no proper recording system in place to document their income and expenses,” said Peter Kaoh the Associate Director of Farm Support Association – Vanuatu.

“Staff visited 5 womens’ group in North West, North East and Central West Malekula to distribute vegetable seeds along with Dipel and seedling trays to support women during the off season vegetable production.”

“We are addressing the issue but we still need more support from other stakeholders.”

The activities are funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

