Port Vila’s Erasa Dispensary re-opens | Loop Vanuatu

The dispensary is located at Nambatri next door to Au Bon Marche’s Wholesale.

Port Vila City Council’s Town Clerk Peter Sakita said construction was carried out by 3 different local companies at a of approximately VT 5 Million

Sakita added the Chinese Embassy donated VT 2.5 million while the PVCC funded the balance.

Management of the dispensary will remain with the PVCC, while the Ministry of Health will take care of the nurse take care of nurse as well as the a certain percentage of the medicine.

Sakita added that medical equipment will be provided by the Ministry of Health.

A full time nurse from the Solomon Islands will be based at the dispensary.