Port Vila achieves Vanuatu’s national Covid-19 vaccination target

70 per cent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

According to the ministry, the percentages mean Port Vila has achieved the target.

The ministry also reported that 88 per cent of SHEFA’s 57, 103 eligible population have received one dose, 69 per cent have taken both doses.

For SANMA, 89 per cent of the 28, 197 eligible citizens have received their first doses and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Vanuatu has administered a total of 178, 646 doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the roll-out began last year.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 65 per cent of the total have received their first jab and 41 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The national target is to have 90% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine by the end of this year and 70% fully vaccinated by the end of March 2022.