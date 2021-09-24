Port Vila Airport awarded global COVID safe recognition | Loop Vanuatu

Port Vila Airport has been certified under the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) Programme from the Airport Council International (ACI).

The award was announced by Airports Vanuatu Limited, yesterday.

AVL Chief Executive Officer, Jason Rakau, said the confirmation from ACI is excellent news for their staff, all airport users, airline partners, operators or employees.

“We are reassured that the procedures we implement every day at the Airport are the best they can be and meet global best practice expectations.”

“I’m particularly proud of the team within Port Vila Airport who worked tireless to complete the programme and achieve this recognition.”

The ACI AHA programme provides airports with an assessment of how aligned their health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices.