Port Vila City Council hands over funds to settle new cemetery | Loop Vanuatu

Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau said the current cemetery is now lacking adequate space for deceased citizens.

“In order to have a dignified burial site for our citizens who have passed on, this new site will see clearance or works commencing soon.”

The city council worked with the landowners to locate a suitable site for burial.

Port Vila City Clerk, Peter Sakita said old graves, especially those that were not being cemented, are being dug up in order to bury another deceased.

Sakita added that the council proposed to the government to acquire a piece of land and Council of Ministers (CoM) gave approval for a piece of land at Eratap.

The Port Vila Cemetery is the only one situated in the municipality and has been in use for decades.