Port Vila to host Melanesian Arts Festival in July

“The Festival will major in Food and Food Preparation, so that we can ‘kill two birds with one stone (as part of country’s 41st Independence Anniversary Celebrations)’, and we want to build six Traditional Houses round the back here on the Cultural Centre premises.”

Shing added that while custom dancing is important, food and different cultural recipes of food preparation will most likely be among the highlights of the Melanesian Arts Festival.

“This is not strictly for the Festival but after the Festival the Provinces can have their own Festival Houses here in Port Vila, and it will also provide an opportunity for people from each Province to teach their respective people to build in their traditional style,” he said.

“This should be of special interest for people from the Provinces who have spent their lifetime in Port Vila, away from their home’s cultural environment.”

Shing also said that UNESCO will be funding the arts festival.

“We will be getting some funding from UNESCO for this. While we do not know at this stage how much it is going to be but there is a programme (funded by UNESCO) for people to transfer skills and knowledge to younger generations of people within the islands, especially aimed at producing cultural artifacts for sale”, says the Director.

“COVID is affecting so many people so UNESCO is putting huge amounts of money to four countries in the Pacific, Vanuatu included to go for culture and agriculture.”