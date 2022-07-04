Port Vila Municipal Council election winners declared

The electoral commission made the declaration in accordance with the Municipal Council Election Regulations as amended.

The winners for the Malapoa / Tagabe ward are, Tarson Shem of Graon mo Jastis party (GJP), Davis Nambaru of Vanua’aku Party (VP) and Celine Tahi of Leaders Party of Vanuatu (LPV).

The three seats in the Anambrou / Melcofe ward have gone to Iani Samuel Union of Moderate Parties (UMP), Melipsis Andrien of Reunification Movement of Change (RMC) and Anthea Arukole of GJP.

The winners for the Freshwota / Tassiriki ward are Namas Alfred of UMP, Joseph Lagoiala of GJP, Kora Timas of VP and Milne Marie Louise Paulette of Vanuatu Green Confederation (VGC)

Four seats allocated to the Central ward have been won by William Aron of LPV, Willy Berry Dick of VP, Daniel Sandy Albert of UMP and Melanie Aniel Shem of LPV.

The three seats in the Southern ward have gone to Steve Kiel of VP, Eric Puyo Festa of VGC and Jenny Regenvanu of GJP.

Political parties with candidates who secured a seat in the municipal elections have begun negotiating the formation of the new Port Vila Municipal Council.

Photo supplied Caption: A Polling Clerk at work during the recent Port Vila Municipal Council elections.