Port Vila pauses passport pass out till July

The Daily Post reports the Minister of Internal Affairs Christophe Emelee as saying the decision was made to allow enough time for 6000 new passport holders to be engaged in either the RSE scheme or the Seasonal Workers Program (SPW).

High demand and a large number of new passports being issued are among reasons why the suspension has been put in place.

Emelee has called on the Department of Labour and the Department of Immigration to look into registering the six-thousand new passport holders into the Work Ready Pool database to allow employers to recruit potential workers.