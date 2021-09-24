Port Vila Youth President calls for ward council elections | Loop Vanuatu

Botleng said three wards are yet to hold elections.

“I am making this urgent call to Ward Youth Council executives within the Southern ward, Freshwota/ Tassiriki ward and Anamburu/Melcoffee ward to conduct their elections before September ends,” he said.

Botleng said elections must be fairly represented among all youth groups and different denominations within each wards so all young people are included in voicing their concerns.

“Let us ensure that elections must be done in accordance to the Vanuatu National Youth Authority Act. This means that young people who will be elected must be aged 12-30 and must have a fair representative of both male/female and/or have a representative of those with special need,” he said.

“This is the third current executive of Port Vila City Youth Council and we want to make sure that elections must be fairly represented compare to past years.”

The City Council comprises the Northern, Anamburu/Melcoffee, Fresh wota/ Tassiriki Central and Southern wards.

Photo supplied Caption: John Botleng, President Port Vila Youth Council