Pregnant women urged to get Covid-19 vaccine

Acting Director of Curative & Hospital Services, Dr. Sereana Natuman said, “Covid-19 vaccines offer pregnant women strong protection against severe illness from Covid-19. I urge everyone, especially pregnant women, to get their vaccine soon so that they can take advantage of this crucial protection.”

Increasing evidence on the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy suggests that the benefits of vaccination during pregnancy outweigh potential risks when there is ongoing community transmission of the virus. It is especially important now as Vanuatu has high community transmission.

“Vaccines continue to be the best way expectant mothers can protect themselves and their babies,” Dr. Natuman stated.

“If you have not already been vaccinated, you should feel confident to go and get a Covid-19 vaccine now”.

Covid-19 during pregnancy puts women at higher risk of becoming severely ill and of giving birth to preterm babies. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect a pregnant woman from serious illness and protect their babies.

Vaccination sites are currently operational where pregnant women could go for a vaccine.

Photo screenshot Caption: Dr Sereana Natuman