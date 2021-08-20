Presidential Medal of Honour | Loop Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Prime Minister, also the Minister of ICT and Telecommunication, Bob Loughman Weibur himself recommended Deepak Khanna to receive the Medal. According to the Prime Minister, Deepak’s contribution, and efforts in providing vital assistance via Digicel to the victims of the TC Harold Category 5 cyclone that destroyed most of the northern islands of Vanuatu in April 2020 was highlighted prominently. The initiative shown especially to restore connectivity of the Northern Islands region with the rest of the world was extremely creditable worked by him and his team.

The Vanuatu Government also acknowledged Digicel’s help to ensure that medical aid was received in all affected areas post TC Harold despite the COVID pandemic and the lockdown of the borders.

The Vanuatu Government also acknowledged Digicel’s contribution in achieving another significant milestone with the integration of the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation into the Digital era by ensuring the availability of Television and Radio to everyone on their Digicel phones across the country.

Photo supplied