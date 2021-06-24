Private sector encouraged to help female workers

The International Finance Corporation's Vanuatu country officer, Liz Pechan, said this was needed to ensure women can fully participate in the economy amid the downturn caused by the pandemic.

Ms Pechan said the pandemic continued to disproportionately affect women and had exacerbated the risks they face.

She said women are already burdened by unpaid childcare responsibilities, but the pandemic has led to more domestic and workplace violence, so increasing absenteeism and cutting productivity.

"Businesses can attract, retain and promote the best person for the job by supporting their employees with childcare responsibilities, building respectful workplaces for all genders and supporting employees' mental health and well-being," she said.