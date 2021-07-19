Proper Water system restored in Vanuatu’s Eton Community

The restoration project has been made possible through a Vt2million fund from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) supporting climate change and environment.

SHEFA Provincial Government Planner, Jim Tabi, said Eton was one of the communities identified with affected water system that required improvement to ensure health of the people.

“Around 30 new taps stand pipe water were installed in the community as part of the extension and the Department of Forestry has been engaged through a tree planting activity at the source of the water, to preserve the water quality.”

Funds for the community’s water system upgrade were secured through the SHEFA Provincial Government Council.

The project was implemented with technical support from the Department of Water Resources.

The water system was damaged during Tropical Cyclone Pam in 2015.