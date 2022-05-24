Proposed massive increases to Vanuatu MP'S allowances

The report on the review of Parliament Members' Expenses and Allowances was tabled by the Chairman of the Committee on Institutional and Constitutional Affairs, MP Sakeas Lulu.

The Expenses and Allowances include; Traveling Expenses, Overseas Travelling Expenses, Responsibility Allowances, Subsistence Allowances, Sitting Allowances, Accommodation, Touring Allowances, Gratuity and Constituency Allowances.

The Committee explained that the increased allowances are justified mainly by the high demand of needs from their constituencies.

According to this report MPs through experience have noticed that the Constituency Allowance is low.

Currently, they are receiving VT3 million(US$25,804) but they said it is “very low compared to the demands of their constituency”.

According to the Committee, “it is impossible to work with the current amount allocated for a year".

They have also considered unforeseen situations such as an event of natural disaster or human disaster, from experience the VT3 million(US$25,804) can be applied and committed to addressing such circumstances.

They have also recommended an increase in their gratuities. The Committee recommended two proposals for an increased Constituency Allowance. Proposal one is for MPs to receive VT10 million(US$86,013) per year and proposal two is VT7 million(US$60,208) per annum. They noted that a review of the gratuity should be made after a period of five years, however, according to the Committee, it has been over eight years since the last review. Therefore, the committee recommends that this be reviewed to a 50 percent increase on the total amount of gratuity.

In justifying their reasons for the gratuity increase, “the Committee felt that they have only four years term in Parliament and that after these four years if they are not re-elected, the current rate of gratuity is not enough to help them to set up a business to sustain their living."

This, therefore, demands an increase to address the demands. They felt that it is timely and appropriate to increase this allowance.

For the Touring Allowances, the Committee has considered that all MPs are not facing the same transport difficulties as some have to travel to remote areas, compared to some who reside in urban areas. They agreed that the Touring Allowances be reviewed following the geographical locations of the various constituencies.

Their objectives of the review are to ensure that MPs have sufficient financial resources to address the needs of the island constituencies; to assist the MPs in performing their representational role in their respective constituencies effectively; and to consider and review any other matters relating to members expense and allowances.

The government will respond to the recommendations within 90 days, in accordance with Standing Orders 92.

