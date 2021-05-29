Proposed Vanuatu-Australia feature film races to secure funding before wet season

Featuring an $AUD 6 million budget and a star-studded Australian cast, action-adventure film 'Gardens of War' was written by Sydney-based AFI-nominated producer Bill Leimbach.

On the ground in Vanuatu, the production is being run by Australian Bill Mulham, who moved to Port Vila from Sydney about eight years ago.

Mr Mulham says it is planned that the production will spend about 351 million Vatu ($4.1 million) over six months and employ around 400 ni-Vanuatu cast and crew.

But there are worries that funding issues could prevent the production from getting off the ground.

Producers were hoping to fund the film through Screen Australia using a special producers' rebate called the Gallipoli clause — but this was cancelled by the Australian government and ends on June 30 this year.

They are now canvassing for private investors, with a video campaign in Vanuatu and abroad featuring local artists and community leaders.

The film is slated to be shot in Mele, outside Port Vila, where Mele taskforce chairman Frank King says it is "an opportunity that's needed in the area" after the economic hit that COVID-19 has caused to the local tourism industry.

"There's a lot of excitement in the community in different areas," he told Pacific Beat.

"The old people, the young people, they just can't wait to find out whether it's going to be on or not."

Cyclone season arrives around November, and producers say it's crucial that funding is in place by the end of June so that shooting can be finished before the weather turns.

With a distribution deal already in place for Australia and New Zealand, Bill Mulham says, if it does get off the ground it might just light the fuse for film production in the Pacific.

"This particular production is all about, and paves the way, to create a film hub in the Pacific," he said.

"We're very close to Australia and New Zealand and Asia, and there's no reason why Port Vila and Vanuatu could not become a very successful film hub."