Quarantine developments in Vanuatu

The Daily Post newspaper reports the country's Director General of Health, Russell Tamata as saying that they have to be retested to make sure they are not infected when they are released.

There have been calls on the social media urging the Minister of Health to repatriate the PNG pair as soon as possible in order for Vanuatu to remain free of the virus in terms of community transmission.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu's National Disaster Committee has confirmed that all citizens, residents and non-residents should pay their own quarantine costs before they are released in Port Vila.

Tamata is quoted by the Daily Post as saying the requirement is an administrative cost and not a regulation, and that it may vary according to the costs charged by the management of hotel facility where returnees are accommodated.

Since the start of quarantine, the government has been meeting all accommodation and meal costs for returnees.