The Queen conveyed her congratulations in a message to the President of the Republic of Vanuatu, Pastor Obed Moses.

“On the special occasion of your Independence Day, I would like to convey my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Vanuatu.”

“After what has been a difficult year, I hope we may look forward to overcoming global health challenges and to better times in the future,” she said.

Vanuatu celebrated Independence Day on 30 July.