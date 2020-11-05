Raft of bills on the table as Vanuatu parliament reconvenes

Fourteen bills are listed for consideration, including the Bill for the Cybercrime Act.

The bill enables legal action against new threats such as cyberbullying, stalking and digital hate crimes, while providing important protections for free speech and identity protection.

Also up for debate is an amendment to the Public Health Act.

The bill says the amendment aims to improve the capacity of the Ministry of Health to respond to Covid-19 and other potential Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Another bill to be tabled is the Adoption Act, which sets out processes and requirements for formal adoption in Vanuatu.

To date, the Supreme Court has relied on the UK Adoption Act of 1958 and the French Civil Code in making adoption orders.