RBV Micro-small & Medium enterprise Awards open for nominations

The Awards aim to recognize outstanding small business entrepreneurs in Vanuatu.

This is the second time that the RBV is putting out the Awards since its inception in July 2019.

In his speech during the launch of the Awards in 2019, Governor Simeon Athy, said, “The Bank is pleased with the support and commitment from our partners and sponsors who have supported us in making this initiative a success, and to recognize the importance of MSMEs in our economy.”

The 2021 Award nominations are open to locally registered small business enterprises with an annual sales or turnover of up to Vt15 million, with not more than 10 employees, and had been successfully operating for at least three years. Non-bank financial service providers are also encouraged to make submissions. Nominations will close on 29th October 2021.

There are seven main Award categories. The top two entries in each category (Urban and Rural setting) will receive cash prizes as well as trophies.

Photo supplied Caption: Reserve Bank of Vanuatu (RBV) in Port Vila.