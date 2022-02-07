Redevelopment works commence at Tiroas Barracks in Luganville

Police Commissioner Robson Iavro and the acting Australian High Commissioner Clemency Oliphant led a delegation to Luganville, Santo last week for the groundbreaking ceremony at the barracks.

The medical facilities will support the Vanuatu Police Force and the Ministry of Health to deliver health services to the force as well as help authorities respond to the needs of the Luganville community during a disaster.

An armoury and magazine to store weapons will also be built.

Commissioner Iavro said Vanuatu is fortunate to have a partner like Australia and acknowledge the Australian Government for supporting the redevelopment.

Photo supplied Caption: Left to Right, Luganville Mayor, Allan Awa, DG Ministry of Internal Affairs, Cherol Ala, Police Commissioner Robsen Iavro and acting Australian High Commissioner Clemency Oliphant during the ground breaking ceremony to start the project.