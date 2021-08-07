Registration of Tahitian lime farms on Efate underway | Loop Vanuatu

Technical officers, Fernand Massing and Sylvie Boulekouran have been inspecting the Tahitian lime farms as a follow-up of an awareness training on the Tahitian lime export procedures and export pathways under the Tahitian Lime Export Procedures Manual Vanuatu.

The initial training brought together Tahitian lime growers around the island of Efate at the beginning of last month.

The inspection was carried out under the Tahitian lime Export Procedures Manual Vanuatu Pathway components one and two.

Component one (Grower and Orchard Registration) covers the application, approval and registration of Tahitian lime growers intending to export to New Zealand.

The purpose of registering growers and orchards is to ensure awareness and appreciation of the formalities of the export system by growers and their staff/workers, that the species of citrus registered and exported to New Zealand is Tahitian limes (Citrus latifolia), traceability of the Tahitian lime consignments throughout the whole export chain and effective monitoring.

This component also confirms that the registered grower and Tahitian limes production site have complied with all pests risk management.

The registration enables DARD and Vanuatu Agriculture Research and Technical Centre to monitor production, non-compliances, quality of Tahitian limes and farm hygiene.

Growers need to maintain their orchard registration to maintain the quality of the produce and fulfil market demands at all times.

Plant Protection Officer, Sylvie Boulekouran said, “Our farm to farm inspection this week is to remind the Tahitian lime growers on the importance of maintaining sanitation and hygiene at their farms, applying pruning, thinning of leaves around the fruits and getting rid of dried and infected trees and dumping of fallen fruits at a dump site.

“Farmers are advised to do mono-cropping of Tahitian limes only.

“Five Tahitian lime farms were inspected this week and have filled in registration forms.

“There are still some areas that need improvement at the farms and these farmers are aware of them.

“We will do a final assessment next week to these farms before the approval of their registrations.

“After the final approval of registration, the forms will be submitted to the Department of Biosecurity Vanuatu for endorsement and a number will be issued to the approved farm to allow the farm to export Tahitian lime to New Zealand this year.

“The Tahitian lime growers should work collaboratively with the DARD to meet the export requirements to maintain the market opportunity for Tahitian limes,” Boulekouran said.

Photo supplied Caption: Fruits and Spices Specialist, Fernand Massing and Plant Protection Officer, Sylvie Boulekouran with Tahitian Lime farmers of North Efate.