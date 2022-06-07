 

Renewable energy and green economy training launched for Vanuatu’s remote rural communities

BY: Loop Pacific
09:58, June 7, 2022
The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE) of the Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) is conducting community level training in selected communities in Vanuatu.

The training got underway in Parisa, South Santo.

Chief Michael Mura of Parisa said the participants looked forward to gaining the knowledge required for our community to go green.”

The training team will be moving to Nanuku (Malo),Melsisi (Pentecost) and Vinmavis and Tisman) to conduct training in the areas.

The team aims to complete all training by early August.

The training modules will also be launched later this year and made publicly available on the online knowledge management platform developed under this project.

 

Photo supplied 

     

