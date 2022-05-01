Renowned Vanuatu news journalist Malonie Albert passes away

Mrs Albert passed away peacefully at her home after being ill for some time.

Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation, where Mrs Albert began her career and is their longest serving staff, paid tribute to her.

In a statement VBTC said despite being sick, Mrs Albert remained fully committed and dedicated to her work.

“She demonstrated a high level of commitment throughout her broadcasting career. Malonie leaves behind a positive impact that touches the heart of the CEO and staff of VBTC.”

“Mrs. Albert also demonstrated a very strong and bold leadership skill throughout her career with the national broadcasting service of Vanuatu.”

“She took pride in serving the people of Vanuatu and remained the voice of Vanuatu throughout her service.”

“It is with a heavy heart that team VBTC is today farewelling its media pioneer, its role model to media freedom in Vanuatu whose faith in God has inspired us and many who knows her. Her voice of hope still rings in our ears,” the national broadcaster said.

Photo VBTC Caption: Veteran news journalist Malonie Albert passes away