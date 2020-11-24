Repatriation of ancestral remains to Futuna island

The research was led by the late Richard and Mary Shutler, Americans who had previously worked in New Caledonia, who had been chosen to begin pioneering research in the then New Hebrides.

They began their research in collaboration with local communities on Aneityum, then Futuna and Tanna and even Ifira Island in Port Vila Harbour.

The Shutlers spent more than a year on the various islands.

At the same time the French archaeologist Jose Garanger began his research on Efate, Retoka and the Shepherds.

On the island of Futuna, the Shutlers recorded up to 30 rockshelter and cave sites and open archaeological sites.

A number of cave sites and open sites were excavated, primarily focused in the Mission Bay or Ipau area.

A team of local men were key to the work, three of whom are still alive today, Nalau Serangi, Fataba Yesbou (still on Futuna) and Navalak Hapina (now living on Aneityum).

The caves turned out to be rich in archaeological material with evidence of occupation and use going back 1000 years.

These were recorded in detail and then removed and ultimately packaged up and shipped to the University of Arizona in the United States for further analysis

They were to remain there in storage for more than 30 years with minimum research actually being carried out.

They may have been forgotten for good, at least outside Futuna, had it not be for some fortuitous meetings in Port Vila.

Under the former Director of VKS, current Member of Parliament of Port Vila, Ralph Regenvanu and archaeologist Mathew Spriggs negotiated the repatriation of the Futuna skeletal remains which were sent back to the National Museum in 1998.

This did not happen in a hurry due to various reasons but in 2016, the Vanuatu Kaljoral Senta in collaboration with Dr Stuart Bedford (Australian National University and Max Planck), Dr. Frederique Valentin (CNRS) and Dr. James Flexner (University of Sydney) initiated the Southern Vanuatu Archaeological Survey project which was to revisit many of the islands and sites that had been surveyed in those earlier years and carry out further excavations applying new technologies.

The final analysis and repatriation of the skeletal remains removed in 1964 from Futuna was included in the project.

The representatives of the Fetoriki Council of Chiefs then thanked the VKS delegation for the return of their ancestors remains. The boxes of remains were passed along down a row of chiefs to their final resting place.

Pastor Rosse Miake of the Mission Bay Presbyterian Church blessed the remains before they were sealed in the crypt. The crypt was then sealed and a plaque was placed on it with the names of all those involved in the excavations of 1964.

Photo supplied Caption: Chiefs of Futuna with vessels caring the ancestral remains.