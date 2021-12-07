Reserve Bank of Vanuatu appoints new Deputy Governor

Vari’s appointment is effective from 1 December 2021.

Prior to this role, Vari was Director of Financial Regulations Department, where he was responsible for the regulation and supervision of commercial banks, international banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions.

He has been with the Bank for 23 years.

Deputy Governor Vari has a Bachelor of Economics from University of Papua New Guinea and a Master’s Degree in International Business from the University of Sydney.

He brings a wealth of experience in regulation, a broad range of financial knowledge and analysis in market operations, compelling leadership presence in the Banking and Financial community, both domestically and abroad, and a high level of skill in strategic thinking to this new role.