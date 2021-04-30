Road upgrade project for Vanua Lava

Australian High Commissioner, Sarah deZoeten and the Minister for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Jay Ngwele signed an arrangement Thursday for the project.

As part of the arrangement, technical training will be delivered to local engineers.

The project will maximise use of local materials.

According to the Australian High Commission, the roads are designed to last over 40 years with minimal ongoing maintenance.

The design includes using small fibres in the concrete to ensure the road is resilient and can withstand major weather events.

At the signing ceremony High Commissioner deZoeten highlighted the strong partnership with Vanuatu, which is delivering durable transport access.

Australia said it is committed to supporting the Public Works Department to improve sustainable connectivity across Vanuatu’s road network.

Photo supplied