RVS Tukoro on its way to Australia for decommissioning

After 34 years of service, the patrol boat is returning to Australia where it will be decommissioned.

RVS Tukoro was gifted by Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Programme on 13 June 1987.

During his its lifetime, the patrol boat conducted search and rescue and secured the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone against illegal fishing and transnational crime.

It also played a key role in national tasking including: search and Rescue; disaster relief; election support; immigration and customs; and official government transport.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur was among guests who farewelled the patrol boat yesterday.

RVS Tukoro will be replaced later this year by the larger and more capable Guardian-class Patrol Boat RVS Takuare under the Pacific Maritime Security Programme.

The PMSP is Australia’s AUD 2 billion commitment to the Pacific over the next thirty years to continue to work with our partners to enhance and protect the region’s maritime security.

RVS Takuare is 39.5 metres long and can accommodate a 23-member crew.

Photo Vanuatu Police Force