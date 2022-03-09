Samoa and Vanuatu Governments discussing ditched plane

The Samoa Observer reports Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa as being happy with the offer from Vanuatu.

However, she said they need to resolve the issue between the government and the lessor.

The FAST government decided soon after taking office that the lease agreement on the aircraft was unsustainable.

A special Cabinet committee had recommended the immediate stopping of the lease with an airline company in Ireland.

Photo supplied (file) Caption: Samoa Airways Boeing 737-800 aircraft