Satoshi Island project to create cryptocurrency haven in Vanuatu

But questions remain around whether their work is legal.

Satoshi Island is an ambitious project to create a private city run entirely on blockchain technology.

Visitors will be able to pay for their rent, groceries and coffee using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Denys Troyak from Sydney is a self-professed crypto-entrepreneur.

Though he has never visited the island, Mr Troyak was asked to become the Operations and Logistics Director for Satoshi Island.

He said the project began when a mysterious individual (Mr Troyak would not divulge who the creator was) told him about an idea.

"We always, always sort of joked about, you know, wouldn't be nice if we had a place of our own," he said.

"One day, I got contacted, and [was asked] 'Hey, would you be interested in running operations? We've got this great idea,'"

Mr Troyak said he immediately agreed to start bringing Satoshi Island to life.

At the moment, the island is still mostly empty, apart from a few buildings and a jetty that dot the coast.

But architect James Law, who is based in Hong Kong, has big plans to develop Satoshi Island.

"Future, modular Satoshi Island houses will be touching the sea, as well bigger complexes on the plateau of the island," Mr Law said.

"That will form the kind of commercial centre of the project which will house campuses and crypto companies, startup centres', etc."

Legislation to be updated before Satoshi Island can proceed, says finance minister

The plan is also to let people will be able to buy land on the island, as non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

Up to 21,000 NFT citizenships are also on offer, that will grant individuals exclusive access to the island and the ability to buy property there.

"[NFT citizenship] is essentially the rights to buy a block of land, the rights to build and live on the island," Mr Troyak said.

"It doesn't represent Vanuatu citizenship anyway … But it does give you access to Satoshi island."

But there remain challenges to overcome.

Vanuatu does not recognise cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as legal tender.

A law, passed last year, allows companies to a gain special license to deal with crypto assets.

The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, which provides those licenses, recently put out a media release stating that Satoshi Island hasn't been granted one, and that it "could be a scam".

Vanuatu's Minister of Finance Johhny Koanapo Rasou said though he welcomes foreign investment, "proper polices" around cryptocurrency and blockchain still need to be worked out.

"It's a new form of doing things and from our perspective it's something that Vanuatu will have to think seriously about," he said.

"We need to have legislations updated so they can absorb the implementation of the cryptocurrencies."

80,000 offers for Satoshi Island citizenship

Mr Troyak said he was confident Satoshi Island will comply with Vanuatu laws.

"We feel very strongly that the legislations of the Vanuatu will come through, and it's going to be friendly to us," Mr Troyak said.

"Before we do any sales for the project, we're going to make sure we go through to our lawyers locally."

He says 80,000 people have already applied to receive NFT citizenship on Satoshi.

Blockchain expert and RMIT professor Ellie Rennie said connectivity issues in the country mean most ni-Vanuatu people might face hurdles in being part of cryptocurrency projects like Satoshi Island.

"Vanuatu is a place where in many villages, you'll find lots of people don't have smartphones," she said.

"So they can't download the apps that enable them to essentially interact using cryptocurrency wallets."

Satoshi Island hope to begin building homes in Vanuatu in about two years.