 

Save the Children Vanuatu donates mobile tablets to Ministry of Education

09:35, July 4, 2022
Save the Children Vanuatu (SCV) has handed over 25 Galaxy A7 tablets to the Ministry of Education & Training Vanuatu (MoET).

The presentation was made after a weeklong induction for newly appointed school principles.

Safe School Programme Manager, Shantony Kuautonga, emphasized the strong partnership of SCV with MoET through this programme and how SCV can meet the needs within the Ministry to help school children.

Kuautonga said, “Our hope is that this won’t be the end, but we will continue to support MoET with tools to effectively assess schools against the Vanuatu Minimum Quality Standards (MQS).”

The Director of Education Service, Samuel Katipa thanked SCV through the Seif Skul Programme for the donation.

“These tablets will be used throughout the 6 Provincial Education Office (PEO) offices for the School Base Management Team to monitor School performance against the Vanuatu MQS standards”.

The mobile tablets will assist the ministry’s School Base Management Unit with their work in schools throughout the country.

 

Photo supplied Caption: Shantony Kuautonga hands over mobile tablets to the Director of Education Service, Samuel Katipa

     

