Save the Children, Vanuatu Red Cross and ADRA collaborate for effective emergency response

The MOU brings together the three strategic service delivery partners.

“We had learned that in Vanuatu we have many and strong local capacities available in the country to respond to emergencies. Some strong local organizations and actors have demonstrated during TC Harold which shows Vanuatu has the local capacity,” said Save the Children Country Director Luke Ebbs.

We operate 6 branches in Vanuatu and this partnership will assist Red Cross to build and strengthen its capacity to reach out more effectively during disasters,” said VRCS Interim SG Dickinson Tevi.

The MOU outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party to share understanding, commitment, roles and responsibilities, and measures of success.

Adventist Development and Relief Agency Country Director Richard Greenwell said, We are excited to work with Save the Children, work with them and utilize their expertise and the work ADRA does in the communities”

Photo supplied Caption: Signing ceremony by Interim Secretary General of VRCS Dickinson Tevi (right), Country Director of ADRA Richard Greenwell (left) and Save the Children Country Director Luke Ebbs Centre).