Seasonal worker advocates welcome minimum pay requirements

The ruling will include Pacific seasonal workers but advocates say more needs to be done to protect workers from exploitation.

Joe Karu from the Vanuatu National Workers Union welcomes the news, saying that previously the piece rate meant some seasonal workers couldn't keep up with the cost of living.

"It's very good news," he said.

Pacific labour expert Rochelle Lee Bailey from the Australian National University has examined the seasonal workers scheme since 2007 and said this decision is a long time coming.

"It was really good news for a lot of workers, especially if we're looking at the Seasonal Worker Program [for Pacific workers], it's where a lot of our issues have come from with them not understanding the piece rates, falling below the piece rates and not understanding the rights," she said.

Advocates like Emelda Davis, the Chairwoman of the Australian South Sea Islander Association, hopes that education around the new ruling will be properly implemented.

"This is law and this is what your entitlements are, so that has to be incorporated into the pre-departure [training] in the countries with translators," she said.

