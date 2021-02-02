Seasonal workers from Vanuatu set to return to New Zealand

Last November, the New Zealand government granted a border exception for up to 2,000 experienced Pacific Island RSE workers to address labour shortages.

Local media in Vanuatu reported that of the 2,000 quota for the Pacific, ni-Vanuatu make up 45 per cent of the RSE labour for the February to March intake.

The workers will be travelling to New Zealand on eight chartered flights operated by Air Vanuatu at the expense of their RSE employers.

The first group of over 150 workers will be leaving on Tuesday next week, before undergoing two weeks quarantine once they arrive in New Zealand.

