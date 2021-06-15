Seoule Simeon is new Speaker of Vanuatu Parliament

The position was put to vote this afternoon after Shadrack tendered his resignation effective immediately.

Simeon resigned as a Minister to stand as a candidate.

He polled 32 votes against 16 for Ephraim Boereve from the Opposition.

After the election, Shadrack congratulated his successor and urged him to be neutral and impartial.

Shadrack is locked in a dispute with the Government after he declared the seats of 19 Government members including Prime Minister Bob Loughman vacant for missing three sittings of Parliament.

The Government challenged the decision in court and sought to have Shadrack removed.

The matter was to have been heard today however Shadrack tendered his resignation.

The case will now be heard on Friday.

Photo TBV Caption: Seoule Simeon is the new Speaker of Vanuatu Parliament