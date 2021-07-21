Sergeant Palaud appointed Luganville Municipal Council’s new Chief Warden

The council appointed Palaud after having officers assigned to the position on acting basis.

Palaud is a police officer with knowledge in investigation and enforcing laws and has served under the force for 20 years.

He was nominated as the LMC’s Chief Warden following a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Mayor of LMC, Peter Patty, Commissioner of Police and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, to improve compliance with the council.

Mayor Patty acknowledged the Commissioner of Police and the Police Service Commission for approving his request to nominate a force member to the position.

“The new appointment is an achievement since the establishment of the Warden Section under the council and having a force officer head the section will make a difference,” he said.