Severe weather forecast for parts of Vanuatu

The inclement weather is associated with Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

New Zealand MetService latest advisory this morning said, "It is expected to be located about 550km to the far southwest of New Caledonia tonight, then move southeast and out of the tropics early Saturday.

According to Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department, said heavy rainfall is expected over SHEFA and TAFEA province.

“People in these provinces are advised to take extra precaution for possible flash-flooding, landslide and coastal flooding over low lying areas and areas close to river banks. Remain indoors where thunderstorm activities are happening.”

The weather conditions are expected to continue into tomorrow.

Photo Vanuatu Met