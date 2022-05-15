Shefa Health celebrates International Day of the Midwife

This year’s theme was ‘100 years of progress’, which provided an opportunity to share experiences and discuss achievements and challenges within the profession.

During the celebration a retired nurse, Leisavi Morris, spoke about her past experience working as a nurse.

She explained how the working conditions have improved in comparison to when she started practicing midwifery.

Throughout her career, Morris faced many technical and human resources challenges.

However, with her skills and commitment, she was able to help hundreds of mothers deliver healthy babies – and in a few emergency cases she was the one who saved the lives of both.

Morris reminded her colleagues to be strong, have courage and to take ownership of their work.

“If you work in a rural health facility, it is likely you will be on your own. If there are any complications, you must think and act quickly. However, if you ever have any doubt, always refer to your textbook. I always had it with me. Practice and theory are both equally important,” she said.

Julie Aru, Midwife Tutor at the Vanuatu College of Nursing Education (VCNE), and secretary of the Vanuatu Midwifery Society, reflected on the progress made by VCNE to equip nurses with high-level midwifery skills. Thanks to the support of the Australian Government, a Diploma in Midwifery was first delivered in Vanuatu in 2016. Since then, 46 nurses have graduated with this qualification, including five men.

Aru also appealed to the midwives to become members of the Vanuatu Midwifery Society to create an active network of midwives who are able to better work together and improve their working conditions.

Photo supplied Caption: Leisavi Morris shares her experiences and challenges as a midwife.