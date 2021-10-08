Sinopharm vaccines stock declines in Vanuatu

This is due to the dwindling stock of the Sinopharm vaccine in Vanuatu and the need to ensure that all persons who have already received the first dose of the vaccine are able to receive the second dose.

The Daily Post reports the Vanuatu Government had received 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese Government in July this year and so far, 4,666 people have received two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

A total of 12,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were sent to Santo, while TAFEA Province is administering AstraZeneca vaccine and other provinces will use Astrazeneca. The Government is currently planning to bring Johnson and Johnson to be administered in rural communities.

While the MoH will cease administration of the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in Shefa Province, people who are due for their second dose are asked to come on the date specified in their vaccination card.

National Coordinator for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, Simon Samson said, “People who have already received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will need to go forward to take their second dose.”

