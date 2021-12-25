Six participants complete JICA-funded online training course

Like every other JICA respective agencies all over the world, JICA Vanuatu Office offers Knowledge Co-Creation Programmes (KCCP) Training to participants, especially Vanuatu government officials, to enhance their knowledge in specific areas of specialty and increase capacity building within government departments at large.

These Training programmes are sectioned into Long Term and Short Term Trainings with a wide range of advanced programs in almost all fields of study.

They are all conducted in Japan and accepted candidates are sponsored by JICA to undertake the enrolled Training in Japan. Due to the global pandemic and travel restrictions, the JICA KCCP Trainings have been shifted to online mode for Participants since last year. The recent JICA handover ceremony was held for six participants, including the participants’ superiors, the Embassy of Japan in Vanuatu, PSC and VIPAM representatives.

Hirohisa Chiba, the Ambassador of Japan to Vanuatu, awarded participants their certificates of Completion and participants were given time to present on what they have learnt and showcase their Action plans for future implementations.

Feeongka Kaltho and Falma Aiviji from the Department of Fisheries completed and earned their certificates in “Fishery Using Resource Management Approach”.

Their Action Plan to execute after their Training is a “Stock Assessment Using Otoliths to Determine Age of Fish” in Vanuatu. Gino Malirlani and Ginney Napauty from the Department of Agriculture and Rural development accomplished and earned their certificates in “Practical Agricultural Statistics”.

Their Action Plan to implement after their Training is to “Create a survey system to maintain the minimum necessary agricultural statistics” here in Vanuatu. Mrs. Lucy Simon from the Department of Finance and Treasury completed and earned her certificate in “Public Debt and Risk Management”.

Mrs. Simon acknowledged the importance of the training towards capacity building and enhancement within her respective department.

Betsy Manliwos from the National Disaster Management Office completed and earned her certificate in “Disaster Risk Reduction in Small Islands”. Her Action Plan is to “Improve Early Warning system in Torba Province” for the most vulnerable islands up north of Vanuatu.

The JICA KCCP Training gave insights into how Japan tackles and deals with different problems and find solutions and suitable alternatives to challenges imposed on their country’s welfare and betterment.

The participants can grasp the knowledgeable materials and contextualize the attained information and apply it to similar problems encountered in Vanuatu. With this, participants can contribute to better implementation, better decision making and can steer Vanuatu’s development in the right direction to prosperity.

The Vanuatu Government through the Public Service Commission acknowledges JICA’s support and also for the opportunity given for these Officers to be able to enhance their capacity.

Photo supplied Caption: Ambassador Hirohisa Chiba awarding participants Lucy Simon, Ginney Napuaty, Falma Aiviji, Gino Malirlani, Feeongka Kaltho and JICA representative Rika Uemura