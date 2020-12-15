Slow-moving Cat 2 Cyclone Yasa located east of Vanuatu's Pentecost

According to the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department, at 5am (local time) today, Tropical Cyclone Yasa( Cat2) with a central pressure estimated at 970 hPa was located near 15.3S 172.1E.

Tropical Cyclone Yasa is positioned at the top left hand corner of the square letter M, number 6 (M,6) of the (NEW) Vanuatu tropical cyclone tracking map.

The system is slow moving in the north northeasterly direction at 8 KM/HR over the past 6 hours.

The potential for Tropical Cyclone Yasa to move closer to the islands of Vanuatu in the next 24 to 48 hours is moderate.

Winds close to the center are estimated at 120KM/HR with gusts up to 170KM/HR.

The position of the system is expected to be at 15.1S, 172.1E in the next 6 hours.

Damaging gale force winds 90KM/HR gusting to 150KM/HR within 230 kilometers (110 nautical miles) within the SW and NW quadrant of the cyclone while destructive storm force winds of 100KM/HR gusting to 150KM/HR within 45 nautical miles within the SW and NW quadrant of the system.

Heavy rainfall is expected throughout the Vanuatu group today and continuing tonight.

Flooding is expected over low lying areas and areas close to river banks, people living near these areas are advised to take extra precaution.

Very rough seas and moderate swells expected over all open waters of Vanuatu while a High seas warning is current over the gale and storm force wind area.

A Marine Strong Wind Warning is current for the central, channel and southern coastal waters of Vanuatu while Severe Weather Warning of strong inland winds is current for central and southern islands of Vanuatu.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department is closely monitoring the system and will issue the next advisory on the system at 12pm today or earlier if the situation changes.

People are advised to listen to Radio Vanuatu and other radio outlets for any update information on this system.

Photo Fiji Met Services Caption: Multiple cyclones in the Pacific. TC Yasa is in the centre