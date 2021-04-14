Sola Police officers equipped to use new HF radio system for disaster response

The training is on how to set up a rapid deployment antenna in case the original antenna is down during a cyclone.

Officers at Sola Police Station have been trained to set up the antenna and established a quick communication with Vansec house.

Now the officers can confidently operate the new HF radio system and carry out emergency contact on radios during a cyclone or any other disaster.

The officers were also taken through Basic first Aid training conducted by the ADF personnel.

VPF said the skills and knowledge gained in the training will assist the police officers when performing their duties during cyclones and other disasters.

Photo supplied VPF Caption: Police officers at Sola Police Station learn how to put up an antenna during a training conducted by Australian Defence Force personnel