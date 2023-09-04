Solomon Airlines inks partnership agreement with Air Vanuatu

This shows why cooperation between airlines is more crucial than ever before. The two airlines will work together to expand their networks.

Together the airlines will increase Port-Vila to Auckland flight frequency to two Solomon Airlines operated services weekly, expanding Air Vanuatu’s New Zealand schedule to 4 x return services weekly on the Port Vila to Auckland route.

Solomon Airlines will also operate double return weekly flights between Brisbane and Port Villa with seamless connection via Port Villa to New Zealand

This will increase comfort for passengers as these new services are appropriately timed to provide additional weekend departures for Vanuatu-bound holidaygoers originating from Australia.

The current and the popular existing Monday flights operating from Honiara to Port Vila Flight IE722, and Flight NF050 Port Vila to Auckland will also be shuffled to an earlier departure time from Honiara at 9:00 AM respectively.

The shift in the departure time allows more flexibility for passengers flying from both ends.

This specific joint venture announcement happens to coincide with the recent appointment of Solomon Airlines as Air Vanuatu’s General Sales Agent in the Solomon Islands.

In light of the recent appointment, Solomon Airline’s Point Cruz Sales Office in Honiara now service customers from both airlines. Highlighting the interdependencies of airlines in the Pacific region.