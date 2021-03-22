Solomon Islands fishermen return home from Vanuatu after three-week ordeal at sea

The men travelled back to Honiara on an Australian air force aircraft from Port Vila Friday.

Australia’s Minister for Women Marise Payne said, Solomon Islands, Australia and Vanuatu worked together to assist Solomon Islands fishermen who were lost at sea.

The fishermen left their island of Nifiloli to get local garden food from neighbouring Utopua Island on 25 January.

The trip usually takes 3 to 4 hours.

The men decided to stay back on Utopua as there was a cyclone warning.

When they did leave the island about a week later, their boat went off course and it drifted for more than 20 days.

They said they lost all their food and survived on rainwater.

Almost a month later, the fishermen found themselves on Maewo in Vanuatu.

They were later transported to Port Vila where authorities arranged to have them sent home.