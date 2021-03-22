Solomons Government thanks Australia and Vanuatu for safe return of 5 men lost at sea

The men were rescued from Maewo in Vanuatu.

According to the Solomon Star, the three governments worked closely and arranged for the men to fly to Honiara on a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft last Friday.

Solomons Ministry Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Deputy Secretary Cornelius Walegerea thanked the Australian and Vanuatu governments for their support in facilitating the safe return of the five men.

He said Australia has been Solomon Islands' closest friend during the darkest moments in the country’s history, and the repatriation has shown the friendship and relationship the Solomon Islands has with Australia.

Walegerea thanked the Vanuatu government for looking after the five men in Vanuatu for a few weeks as they waited for their repatriation.

“I would also like to thank the President of Solomon Islands Community and the Solomon Islands communities for looking after the five men in Vanuatu,” Walegerea said.

The men were on a routine trip from their island to another in the Temotua Province to collect local food when they ran into trouble because of a cyclone.

Photo supplied Marise Payne Caption: 5 Solomon Islanders return home after drifting at sea for more than 20 days