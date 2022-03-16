Some Vanuatu farmers no longer reliant on imported seed

The members of the Melekula Farmers Seed organisation have their own local vegetable and fruit seeds and they have met at Lakatoro to share and exchange ideas.

With traditional knowledge they have developed methods for preserving seeds including in bamboo and coconut shells as well as in plastic bags, bottles and containers.

Malekula Farmers Seeds is currently selling seeds around their island through Malampa Handicraft center at Lakatoro and there's demand from other islands too.

The farmers say with Vanuatu's borders closed and a Covid lockdown between Malekula and Port Vila, their island has its own seeds.

Photo Vanuatu Skills Partnership Caption: Malampa Seeds producer shows vegetable seeds, processed and packaged for display during a Mini Trade Show.