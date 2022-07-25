Son of Sanma Province creates history in Vanuatu presidential election

Vurobaravu is the first person from Sanma Province to be elected to the highest office.

He is from Malo island and is a former ambassador to Fiji.

He succeeds Moses Obed Tallis whose five-year term has come to an end.

After eight rounds of voting by the Electoral College, Vurobaravu secured 48 votes, more than two-thirds of the required votes.

Vurobaravu attained a Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster DAL, specialising in foreign policy analysis, development cooperation and management of diplomatic missions.

He has previously served as Roving Ambassador, Pacific Island Forum Secretariat (PIFS) Deputy Secretary General (Programmes), Coordinator of Vanuatu Comprehensive Reform Programme (CRP) with the Asian Development Bank, Head of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-EPOC).

