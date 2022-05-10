Speaker of Vanuatu Parliament summons MPs

There are 16 government bills to be debated.

One of these is a Supplementary Appropriation of VT1.2 billion, approximately $US10.5 million for 2022.

The biggest portion of the supplementary budget - VT344 million - will be spent on the Vanuatu Tourism Assistance Program: Phase 2 (2022-2024).

The Replenishment of Emergency Budget totals VT200 million, followed by the Refund Feeder Road Project with a total amount of VT100 million.

Another VT100 million will be allocated to the AVL Operation Cost for Port Vila International Airport, Santo Airport, and Tanna Airport.

The other 15 bills listed are:

Bill for the Statistic Act

Bill for the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act

Bill for the Broadcasting and Television (Amendment) Act

Bill for the Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Act

Bill for the Electrical Works Safety Act

Bill for the State Flag and Armorial Bearings (Amendment) Act

Bill for the Government (Amendment) Act

Also listed are the following:

Bill for the Reserve Bank of Vanuatu (Amendment)Act

Bill for the National Audit Act

Bill for the Maritime (Amendment) Act

Bill for the Shipping (Amendment) Act

Bill for the Maritime Sector Regulatory (Amendment) Act

Bill for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Bill for the Price Monitoring and Consumer Affairs Act

Bill for the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus (Ratifications) Act.

The summon notice was signed by Speaker Seoule on April 27, and sent to 51 Members of Parliament to convene at 9am on 12th of May.

Some of the MPs are already in Port Vila.