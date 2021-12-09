Starving fishermen plead with authorities to get them home

The fishermen became stranded while trying to transit through Tokyo's Narita Airport because they have only received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vanuatu's Director of Foreign Affairs, Yvon Basil, says with repatriation flights on hold for the Christmas period they're looking at options to have the fishermen transit either via Auckland or Nadi as early as next week.

Mr Basil said the plan is for Air Vanuatu to pick the fishermen up from Auckland or Nadi once either country approves their transit.

One of the fishermen Virgil Leblanc said they are unable to afford food at the airport and are sleeping on the terminal floor. They've been there almost a week.

He urged the government to reach out to the Japanese authorities and address their situation. He stressed that they are starving.

"For six days now we have been only eating biscuits and drinking coca cola. We cannot afford food because it's expensive. We have been sleeping on the floor at the airport terminal," he said.

He said there is no Vanuatu diplomatic representation in Japan to help them.

Some of the fishermen's relatives have contacted the Japanese embassy in Port Vila and the Department of Foreign Affairs for help.